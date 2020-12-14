LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Testing capacity at the University of Southern California has increased drastically, officials announced on Monday.
Test results will be able within 24 to 48 hours, as is typical of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
USC said it is also making progress on a screening technology to quickly detect the virus that causes COVID-19.
Further information on that tool is expected within the “next few weeks,” according to a statement from the school.
As of Monday, Los Angeles County has reported 7,344 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 532,730 total cases and 8,345 total deaths.
For the period of November 25 to December 5, USC reported 69 positive new cases among students and employees, and 125 students currently in isolation or quarantine.
Los Angeles County residents can find more information about getting a free coronavirus test, with or without symptoms, by visiting the county’s website here.
