By CBSLA Staff
BREA (CBSLA) – A 100-foot-by-200-foot spot fire broke out Monday evening in the Olinda Alpha Landfill in Brea and burned for about 90 minutes before being extinguished by firefighters.

The blaze was reported at 9:10 p.m. at 1942 Valencia Avenue in Brea. Fire officials said it was on the Los Angeles County/Orange County line.

The Brea Fire Department, Orange County Fire Authority, and Los Angeles County Fire Department were all on the scene helping to fight the fire.

The fire had a slow rate of spread as of 9:50 p.m., firefighters. The fire was put out by 10:40 p.m., according to OCFA.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reported injuries. No structures were threatened.

