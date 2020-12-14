BREA (CBSLA) – A 100-foot-by-200-foot spot fire broke out Monday evening in the Olinda Alpha Landfill in Brea and burned for about 90 minutes before being extinguished by firefighters.
The blaze was reported at 9:10 p.m. at 1942 Valencia Avenue in Brea. Fire officials said it was on the Los Angeles County/Orange County line.
The Brea Fire Department, Orange County Fire Authority, and Los Angeles County Fire Department were all on the scene helping to fight the fire.
*Update* Fire located in the landfill. No threat to any values. Brea fire, LA County FD and OCFA crews on scene working to gain access and extinguish the 1/4 acre, slow moving fire. Crews to remain on scene for the next few hours. There is no threat to Brea.
— Brea Fire Department (@BreaFire) December 15, 2020
The fire had a slow rate of spread as of 9:50 p.m., firefighters. The fire was put out by 10:40 p.m., according to OCFA.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reported injuries. No structures were threatened.
