LLANO (CBSLA) — One person was killed and another hurt in an ATV crash at an apparent off-roading event that brought as many as a thousand people together in the high desert community of Llano.
The fatal crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday during the event at 223rd Street East and Transmission Line Road in Llano. Investigators say the driver of the all-terrain vehicle was killed when it flipped over after making a sharp left.
The driver, a resident of La Quinta, was declared dead at the scene. The ATV’s passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital.
Detectives suspect alcohol and drugs may be a factor in the crash.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at least a thousand people were at the event, despite county orders banning large gatherings. Authorities arrived to find a sound stage for live bands, and many of the people who were at the event fled the area as police arrived, leaving their ATVs and vehicles behind.