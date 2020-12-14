CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LLANO (CBSLA) — One person was killed and another hurt in an ATV crash at an apparent off-roading event that brought as many as a thousand people together in the high desert community of Llano.

(credit: CBS)

The fatal crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday during the event at 223rd Street East and Transmission Line Road in Llano. Investigators say the driver of the all-terrain vehicle was killed when it flipped over after making a sharp left.

The driver, a resident of La Quinta, was declared dead at the scene. The ATV’s passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital.

Detectives suspect alcohol and drugs may be a factor in the crash.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at least a thousand people were at the event, despite county orders banning large gatherings. Authorities arrived to find a sound stage for live bands, and many of the people who were at the event fled the area as police arrived, leaving their ATVs and vehicles behind.

