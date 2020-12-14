Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person died Monday morning in a house fire at an El Sereno home.
Firefighters were called to a one-story home in the 4700 block of East Klamath Place at about 8:40 a.m. The flames were put out within 13 minutes.
One person was rescued from the home in unknown condition, but a second person was found inside the home. That person was declared dead at the scene.
No further information was released about the two people.
Los Angeles Fire’s arson investigators are on their way to the scene, officials said.