RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Firefighters Sunday continued to battle a fast-growing brush fire that erupted overnight in Riverside County south of Beaumont.
The Sanderson fire was first reported at 1 a.m. near La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department, and has spurred an evacuation warning for the homes north of Gilman Springs and South of Timothy Lane. This includes Jerry Street, Mc Gehee Drive, Alberta Lane, Laurene Lane, Lisa Lane and Kevin Road.
No injuries have been reported.
According to authorities, due to the rugged terrain, firefighters initially had difficulty accessing the area. At last word, the fire was currently 800 acres with 0% containment.
About 110 firefighters have been assigned to the firefight, and one helicopter was assisting.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.