LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday became the fourth rookie QB in NFL history with 25 or more touchdown passes.
Herbert joins Baker Mayfield (27 in 2018), Peyton Manning (26 in 1998), and Russel Wilson (26 in 2012), the National Football League said.
After Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-8), there are only four regular-season games left for Los Angeles (3-9).
At last check, the Falcons and Chargers were tied 17-17 with 12 minutes remaining in the final quarter.