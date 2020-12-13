Comments
GARDENA (CBSLA) — A motorist struck and killed a pedestrian in a crash in the Gardena area on Saturday.
Gardena police responded to the 16900 block of Normandie Avenue just after 6 p.m. following a report of the collision.
When they arrived, they located the pedestrian, who was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been revealed.
No further details were available. The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to call Investigator Jose Zamudio at (310) 217-6189.