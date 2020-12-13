Comments
LA HABRA (CBSLA) — La Habra Police said a missing woman was safely located on Sunday night.
71-year-old Barbara Jordan was last seen early Sunday afternoon in the area of Lambert Road between South Beach Boulevard and Idaho Street in La Habra, police said.
As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police said they were getting reports that she was possibly seen at the Stater Bros Market on La Mirada Blvd and Imperial at about 5:30 p.m.
She was later located safely in La Mirada on Sunday night.
