LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local hospitals are nearly overrun with the number of coronavirus patients, and officials warn the healthcare system could go under.
“We are not through this,” said Dr. Brad Spellberg of the LAC-USC Medical Center. “And I think people need to understand how critical the situation is in the hospital. If we go under, if we run out of the ability to care for patients who are having emergencies or who are critically ill, you could get into a car accident, we may not have space for you or expert staff to care for you.”
“You really don’t want to be in that situation,” Dr. Spellberg added. As such, medical professionals are urging all to heed the stay-at-home order.
At last word, 3,624 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in LA County with 23 percent in the ICU.