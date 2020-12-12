CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials this weekend again reported record-breaking coronavirus numbers.

On Saturday, 2,091 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths were confirmed in the O.C.

To date, the O.C. has recorded a total of 99,393 coronavirus cases and 1,680 deaths.

As of Saturday, officials were reporting a record-high of 1,150 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Orange County, with 273 of them currently in intensive care units, up from 1,122 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 265 ICU patients on Friday.

