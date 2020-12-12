Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials this weekend again reported record-breaking coronavirus numbers.
On Saturday, 2,091 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths were confirmed in the O.C.
To date, the O.C. has recorded a total of 99,393 coronavirus cases and 1,680 deaths.
As of Saturday, officials were reporting a record-high of 1,150 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Orange County, with 273 of them currently in intensive care units, up from 1,122 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 265 ICU patients on Friday.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- Orange County residents with general questions can call the COVID-19 HOTLINE at 714-834-2000
- Orange County residents with medical questions can call the Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448
- Orange County Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)