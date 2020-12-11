LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hospital officials are working to identify a patient who arrived at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center nearly a month ago.
UCLA Medical Center said on Friday that the man appears to be in his mid-to-late 40s, and has no identification available.
“In my 15 years at UCLA Health, this is only the third time we have needed to ask for community support in finding the loved ones of a patient in an effort to determine their identity,” said UCLA Health care coordination systems director Mary Noli Pilkington.
He arrived at the hospital on November 14 wearing a long sleeve denim button-up shirt, gray denim pants, a black belt, light gray socks, dark gray Adidas tennis shoes, and a blue baseball hat that read “Los Angeles & LA.”
The man is described as Latino, 5’5″, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair in a buzzed-cut, three gold front teeth, a black goatee with light hair and a freckle on his left cheek, officials said.
No further information about the man’s medical condition was released due to patient identification laws.
Anyone with information about the patient is asked Marcy Gitlin, UCLA care coordination/clinical social work, at 310-267-9753.
