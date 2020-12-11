LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has introduced its first phase of the NextGen Bus Plan and its Metro Micro project, both set to officially launch on Sunday.

NextGen, an overhaul of Metro’s bus network, is designed to speed up bus trips, provide more frequent trips to the bulk of the system’s riders and improve reliability and accessibility.

Metro Micro, a ride-sharing service, will use vans and small vehicles operated by Metro in select zones.

The ride-share service will allow riders to plan entire trips with both Metro Micro and their bus or train ride in real-time, using a single mobile app, internet browser or Metro’s call center.

“Our mission is to create a world-class transportation system for Los Angeles by giving Angelenos a wide array of convenient, reliable and affordable transportation options to get where they need to go,” Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti said. “With NextGen and Metro Micro, we are rolling out two key projects in our pursuit of a city and region defined by greater mobility and expanded prosperity for every rider, commuter and resident.”

Riders will be able to pay for the service by using their TAP card and TAP account or with a debit, credit or prepaid credit card.

Rides will start at $1 per ride for the first six months of Metro Micro service in each zone. At the end of the six-month introductory period, Metro staff will Metro return to the Board to consider potential fare adjustments, Metro officials said.

On Sunday, the service will launch in its first two zones, the South Los Angeles Area and the LAX/Inglewood area. Service hours at launch are at Watts/Willowbrook from 5 a.m to 11 p.m., seven days a week, and LAX/Inglewood: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday,



