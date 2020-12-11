LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting death of Andres Guardado have been relieved of duty, the department announced Friday.
According to a release, Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered the suspension of deputies Miguel Vega and Chris Hernandez Dec. 7 due to an unrelated investigation into a traffic collision that happened in April of this year.
Both deputies’ peace officer powers have been suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation, the release said.
“We must protect the integrity of this active investigation, as it is ongoing, therefore we are unable to comment further at this time,” the release said.
According to the department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Inspector General were all notified.
Editor’s note: This article previously stated that the deputies had been terminated, but the sheriff’s department has since clarified that relieved of duty, in this case, meant that they had been suspended.