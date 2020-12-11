LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With COVID-19 surging across California, the DMV has suspended behind-the-wheel drive tests for two weeks and are now offering online renewals for senior drivers.
The California DMV announced Thursday that it would suspend all behind-the-wheel drive tests, starting Monday, Dec. 14. Those who had already scheduled an appointment for a test will be notified and rescheduled for a later date.
Another change the DMV implemented this week was to begin offering drivers 70 years or older the option to renew their noncommercial driver’s license online. Licenses that expired March 1 or later and REAL IDs are eligible for renewal. The DMV will make a mail-in option available in the coming weeks.
“We know that our senior drivers are worried about visiting a DMV field office during this pandemic, and we want them to know we’ve heard their concerns,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a video. “So we’re allowing eligible seniors 70 and older to renew their driver’s license using our online services. They can do it from the safety of their homes.”
California law requires drivers 70 years and older to visit a DMV field office to renew their licenses, but a recent executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom temporarily waived the requirement.
All commercial licenses that were set to expire between March and December were extended through December 2020.