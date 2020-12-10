LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an Instagram post on Thursday morning, Taylor Swift announced her ninth studio album “evermore” will be released at midnight ET (9pm PT). This is her ninth studio album and her second surprise release of the year, a follow-up 15-track album to “folklore,” which she released just five months ago.
Swift revealed that many of the same people who collaborated with her “folklore” also had a hand in this project, like Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon from the band Bon Iver. The tracklist for the album, which she posted in a subsequent Instagram post, shows new collaborations HAIM, The National and Bon Iver.
Fans across Los Angeles turned to Twitter to share their excitement, quickly making Swift and her album trending topics.
