LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sending a gift out for Christmas? There are some important dates to remember to get those packages out on time.
To send a package out via ground shipping, the deadline is Dec. 15 for UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service. If you need a little more time, gift-givers can send their package as priority mail with the Postal Service by Dec. 19.
For people who need all the time they can get, the overnight deadline for UPS Next Day Air and FedEx priority overnight is on Dec. 23.
To ensure packages get to their destinations on time, make sure the recipient’s address is correct and include a return address. And if reusing boxes, take off all old labels and barcodes off, and seal them with sturdy shipping tape.
Select post offices will have Sunday hours on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. Those offices include:
- Los Angeles Main, 7101 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles
- Airport Station, 9029 Airport Blvd., Los Angeles
- Bicentennial Station, 7610 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
- Santa Monica Main, 1653 7th St., Santa Monica
- Torrance Main, 11721 183rd St., Torrance
- Downtown Long Beach, 300 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach
- Bryant Station, 2234 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach
- City of Industry, 15421 East Gale Ave., City Of Industry
- Rancho Cucamonga, 10950 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga
- Irvine Main, 15642 Sand Canyon, Irvine
- Santa Ana, 3101 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana
- Anaheim Main, 701 N. Loara St., Anaheim
- Arcadia, 41 Wheeler Ave., Arcadia
- Glendale, 313 E. Broadway, Glendale
- Canoga Park Main, 8201 Canoga Ave., Canoga Park
- Thousand Oaks, 3435 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
- Woodland Hills, 6101 Owensmouth Ave., Woodland Hills
- Van Nuys Main, 15701 Sherman Way, Van Nuys
- Burbank Main, 2140 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank
- Chandler Station, 11304 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood