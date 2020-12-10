Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition Thursday afternoon following a stabbing on the 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was reported at 12:30 p.m. on the freeway, near Soto Street.
The California Highway Patrol was conducting the investigation. Officers said they were looking for a suspect in a white Dodge Challenger that drove away from the scene.
