By CBSLA Staff
Boyle Heights, Stabbing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition Thursday afternoon following a stabbing on the 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights.

CHP Thursday was investigating a freeway stabbing in Boyle Heights. (CBSLA)

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was reported at 12:30 p.m. on the freeway, near Soto Street.

The California Highway Patrol was conducting the investigation. Officers said they were looking for a suspect in a white Dodge Challenger that drove away from the scene.

