LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Each year, post offices across the country receive hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa from children and families in need.

Some ask for basic necessities. Some ask for a little extra money. Others ask for something intangible and priceless.

USPS Operation Santa makes it possible for people and organizations to adopt these letters and fulfill wish lists. The program has been around for over 100 years, but this year, the letters to Santa show the hardships people are facing because of the pandemic.

“We’ve had letters that kids are asking for a cure for COVID,” said USPS Spokesperson Evelina Ramirez. “We rely on the kindheartedness and the generosity of customers who are willing to help those who are less fortunate.”

One little girl wrote:

“I’m 13 years old, my father is not in my life and I watch my mother do everything. We are homeless in a shelter. I would love it if I can get an iPad to do my school work, some gift cards to buy and help my mother out with some food.”

Ramirez said that people are recognizing the incredible need as well.

“We have received far more than we have in previous years,” she said.

Anyone with a wish list should put a letter inside a stamped envelope with your return address and send it to: Santa Claus at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

Make sure to include the name and age of the child and be specific in your request. The letters are posted on uspsoperationsanta.com and people can read through the letters and choose which one they want to adopt. They’ll get an email with instructions from there.

“Adopters are not able to see the destination addresses because it is from Santa so everything is anonymous,” she said.

Local residents who spoke with KCAL9/CBS2’s Rachel Kim said they are happy to see that those in need are getting help during this time.

“People may not want to reach out to their friends and family,” said Shreyasi Parikh. “This is a great anonymous way to get some help that they need.”

Wayne Hawkins said: “It just warms your heart to see that we have children who are growing up with some kind of influence that tells them to give.”

Letters can be uploaded to the USPS website through Dec. 15. Adopters are asked to bring their gifts to the post office by Dec. 19.