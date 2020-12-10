LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People planning on traveling over the Christmas holiday via the Pacific Surfliner route from San Diego to San Luis Obispo must make reservations, Amtrak announced Thursday.

From Dec. 23 through Dec. 28, reservations will be required “to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard,” Amtrak said in a statement.

The reservations will necessary for people traveling to or from San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Passengers are encouraged to only travel for essential purposes in observation of the statewide stay-at-home order. They are also asked to familiarize themselves with local health and safety regulations that may vary by region.

The Rail 2 Rail program will also be temporarily suspended during this period. Monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on those dates.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.

“The Pacific Surfliner remains dedicated to the safety and well-being of passengers and crews during the continued pandemic,” an Amtrak statement says. “A number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented at stations and on trains.”

