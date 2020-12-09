Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Fire crews Wednesday night extracted a person from a car that appeared to be stuck under a container loader at the port of Long Beach.
How could this happen?? A small pickup truck was almost totally flattened by a heavy duty container mover at the Port of Long Beach. Long Beach Fire was able to extract one person and rush them to the hospital in unknown condition @CBSLA @NewsJuan @CBSLAsuzie pic.twitter.com/1ZdKNCjyfl
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) December 10, 2020
It was not immediately clear what led up to the collision, and the patient’s condition was not immediately known.