LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Condor Recovery Program launched a fundraiser Wednesday seeking donations that will help name a condor recently hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo.
People are invited to donate any amount of money to the zoo, then select from the four potential names for the hatchling: Cali, Wallace, Timoloqin, or Yurok.
The chick, currently known as LA1720, will be given the name that garners the most donations by the time the $25,000 goal is reached or by January 7, 2021, whichever comes first.
Donations will benefit the California Condor Recovery Program, the collaborative effort that has brought this species back from the brink of extinction.
The funds will support the program’s efforts, which include breeding, preparing condors for release into the wild, providing medical treatment for sick and injured birds, performing monitoring and interventions in the field, and training and mentoring staff from partner agencies and institutions, zoo officials said.
Donors will be recognized on the zoo’s website with additional benefits, depending on the amount of the donation.
All donations benefit the California Condor Recovery Program and are tax-deductible.
More information on the campaign and LA1720 is available here.
