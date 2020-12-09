LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A child has died from the coronavirus-linked multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, known as MIS-C. It is the first known death from the illness in Los Angeles County.
The child, who had a “complex pre-existing cardiac condition,” was being treated for the illness at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and died from complication of the illness.
“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has treated 32 patients with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C,” the hospital said in a Wednesday statement. “The patients range in age from 4 months to 17 years. Thirty-one patients have been successfully treated and discharged.”
At least 43 children have been treated for MIS-C in L.A. County, nearly 50% of whom were treated in intensive care units, according to the health department.
Of the children diagnosed with the syndrome, 26% were under the age of 5, 29% were between the ages of 5 and 11 and 37% were between the ages of 12 and 20. Latinx children account for 72% of the reported cases. None of the 43 children diagnosed with MIS-C in L.A. County have died.
“With COVID-19 numbers at critical levels, it’s crucial that families exercise caution and remain vigilant,” CHLA said in a statement. “If parents think that their child has MIS-C, it’s important that they contact their child’s doctor or pediatrician immediately.”
