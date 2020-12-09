LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California has the third-largest homeless population in the United States, according to new report.
Moving and home improvement resource site Porch found only New York and Hawaii have a higher rate of homelessness than California, where there are 38.3 homeless people for every 10,000 residents.
Just over 71% of the homeless California population is living unsheltered, the survey found.
The state also saw a sharp 16% increase in homelessness in 2019 compared to 2018.
Overall, California has 128,777 homeless individuals who are not in families with children, while the homeless population in families with children is 22,501.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. began seeing a rise in homelessness year over year in 2017 for the first time since the most devastating part of the housing crisis in 2010.