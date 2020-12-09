LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officials are working to identify two men wanted for the attempted murder of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released the following photos from the December 4 incident.
The shooting suspect fired several gunshots in the deputy’s direction while she was seated in her patrol vehicle. The deputy was not struck or injured.
The suspect fled the scene with a second man, who police have named an accomplice.
Suspect #1’s black jacket and shoes were located nearby, and he was seen running away from the scene in socks. Suspect #2’s white jacket was also located nearby.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Detective C. Gutierrez with the LASD at 626-798-1131. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).