CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — The Culver City Police Department Tuesday released video of a fatal shooting of a man by officers — one of whom was wounded by friendly fire — on the roof of a parking structure.
According to the department, officers were dispatched Aug. 3 to the 8800 block of Washington Boulevard at about 2:55 p.m. for reports of an armed man in the stairwell of a commercial parking structure.
When officers located the man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Van Loozen, they engaged in a brief standoff that ended when Van Loozen allegedly charged at the officers while armed with a knife and a pipe.
Officers opened fire on Van Loozen, who later died at a local hospital.
The department said there were four independent investigations to determine if the officers’ actions were justified.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)