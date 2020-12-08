LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles federal judge Monday tossed actress Rose McGowan’s racketeering claims against jailed former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his associates.
McGowan filed the suit last year, alleging a “diabolical and illegal effort” to discredit her claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her.
The 47-year-old alleged that Weinstein used his legal and security team against her to ensure that her rape claims were not published in her 2018 book, “Brave.”
According to court papers, McGowan will be allowed to move forward with her fraud allegations and may amend her claims for racketeering, violations of the Federal Wiretap Act, invasion of privacy and intentional inflictions of emotional distress. She has 21 days to amend her initial complaint.
Weinstein’s former attorneys, Lisa Bloom and David Boies, as well as the private intelligence firm Black Cube, were also named in the complaint.
Weinstein, 60, is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a prison near Buffalo, N.Y. for rape and sexual assault. He is also facing 11 felony counts in Los Angeles involving alleged sex crimes against five women and could face up to 140 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
It was not immediately clear when Weinstein would be extradited to Los Angeles to face those charges.
