LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Instead of the annual New Year’s Eve celebration from Grand Park, Los Angeles will ring in the New Year with a special national broadcast and streaming event for the first time, officials announced Tuesday.

“Grand Park’s NYELA” will debut on Fuse, on the Fuse YouTube channel, Grand Park’s digital channels and on The Music Center Offstage.

Viewers will be able to watch the stream from 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.

“Even though we may not be together in the park, the 8th annual Grand Park’s NYELA celebration will retain all of the high-energy performances and party-like atmosphere this beloved program offers Angelenos, but this year with the twist of reaching a worldwide audience thanks to Fuse and showing the world this L.A. tradition,” Grand Park director Julia Diamond said. ” … In true Grand Park fashion, the program will balance these great performances with special segments throughout the show to honor the strength and character of Angelenos and share more about L.A. with the world.”

Grammy-nominated DJ/producer Steve Aoki along with his Latinx-focused label Dim Mak En Fuego will curate the event’s musical program.

“The world is ready to turn up this New Year’s Eve! And I’m excited to celebrate with The Dim Mak En Fuego family and partner with Grand Park and Fuse to ring in the new year, around the world, in a whole new way, with music that transcends languages and cultures,” Aoki said.

“Dim Mak En Fuego just launched this year, and we’re excited to share the talents of creative artists like Andrekza and AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, along with our friends BIA and 2DEEP, each of whom define the sounds of today and tomorrow. This is how L.A. celebrates — a show jam-packed with a fusion of sounds.”

NYELA will also feature video segments that spotlight the many communities of Los Angeles.

For more, visit grandparkla.org and musiccenter.org.

