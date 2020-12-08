LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A judge Tuesday issued a tentative ruling that Los Angeles County acted “arbitrarily” and failed to provide “rational” justification in its health order to close all outdoor dining at restaurants in response to COVID-19.
Superior Court Judge James Chalfant noted in the 53-page tentative ruling that the county “failed to perform the required risk-benefit analysis” before enacting the ban.
While noting that officials demonstrated a surge in COVID-19 cases was “burdening the health care system and action is necessary”, Chalfant also said the county has presented “generalized evidence” of transmission risk from outdoor dining.
The judge also noted the county’s claim that the virus can be spread in restaurants by patrons spending extended periods of time without masks “only weakly supports the closure of outdoor restaurant dining, because it ignores the outdoor nature of the activity, which the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says carries only a moderate risk, and less with mitigations.”
County officials issued the health order prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Since then, restaurants have been allowed only to offer delivery or takeout services.