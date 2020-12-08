INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The inaugural LA Bowl, planned for Dec. 30 at SoFi Stadium, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented us from having the game this year, we look forward to hosting teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences at SoFi Stadium next December,” the bowl said in a statement.
— LABowlGame (@LABowlGame) December 7, 2020
The game was set to feature the champion of the Mountain West Conference and a Pac-12 team.
The LA Bowl is the 11th bowl game to be canceled, joining the Bahamas Bowl, Celebration Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl, RedBox Bowl and Sun Bowl.
Organizers plan to hold the initial edition of the game next December.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)