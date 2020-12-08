INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The latest round of COVID-19 restrictions has put many local favorites as risk of closing for good, including The Serving Spoon in Inglewood.
“This was a rough morning,” Angela, who owns the restaurant with her husband J.C. Jones, said. “I’ve been crying all morning.”
Fearing the 37-year-old family business might not make it past the New Year, Angela started a GoFundMe page Tuesday in hopes of raising enough money to pay the remaining staff and bills — including increased food supply bills and rent.
“In this situation now, it’s not pride of not asking, but it has been more so of knowing that there’s so many other people that are hurting,” J.C. said. “How do you reach out to ask from help from other people who are hurting?”
As of Tuesday evening, the restaurant had raised nearly $3,000 of the $75,000 goal.