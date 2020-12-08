LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Daily direct flights from the Long Beach Airport to Maui will start in March, Hawaiian Airlines announced Tuesday.
“Long Beach Airport is poised to continue providing a convenient and stress-free travel experience for trips to Hawaii,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.
The new flight will leave Long Beach daily at 8:35 a.m. and arrive in Maui at 12:35 p.m. local time, according to Kate Kuykendall, public information officer for the Long Beach Airport.
Returning flights will leave Kahului Airport at 12:45 p.m. and arrive at 8:05 p.m. in Long Beach.
Hawaiian Airlines began flying from the Long Beach Airport to Honolulu in June 2018, but in April 2020, it added a second flight slot at the airport, which it will use to fly to Kahului Airport in Maui, Kuykendall said.
