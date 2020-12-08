LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cedars-Sinai announced Tuesday that it has launched COVID-19 testing at its three urgent care clinics located in Playa Vista, Culver City and Beverly Hills.

The test uses a nasopharyngeal swab to collect a sample from the patient and has the ability to provide results within 48 to 72 hours.

“We have expanded our testing options in an effort to support our patients and the community by giving them access to high-quality testing when they need it,” said Dr. Caroline Goldzweig, Cedars-Sinai Medical Network’s chief medical officer. “We wanted to expand access especially for frontline workers such as grocery store employees, first responders or any essential worker whose job puts them in close contact with others.”

Those getting tested do not need to be a Cedars-Sinai patient prior to booking their testing appointment nor do they need a doctor’s referral, according to Cedars-Sinai.

The test is $150 for patients without insurance or if a patient does not have insurance accepted by Cedars-Sinai.

Cedars-Sinai officials noted that the best time to take the test is four to seven days after exposure to someone suspected of having COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive.

Testing is available to adults and children ages 2 years and older. Minors under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

More information about the testing is available here.

