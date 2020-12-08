Comments
HYDE PARK (CBSLA) – A man believed to be 30-years-old was shot in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of 10th Avenue, near West 52nd Street, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim was located conscious and breathing, and an ambulance was requested to take him to a hospital, said Im, who added that there may be a second victim. Both of their conditions are unknown at this time.
No suspect information was immediately available.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)