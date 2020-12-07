PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — The connection between a Placentia dance studio and a massive party where a man was shot twice over the weekend is under investigation Monday.
Shots were reported at about 1:12 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Via Rodeo. Officers arrived to find several people trying to leave the scene and detained them, including one man who was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
One man was found to have been shot twice in the upper leg at what turned out to be a party at a dance studio. The man is expected to survive.
Police say about 100 people had been at the party when a fight broke out, leading to gunfire. Officers found two loaded handguns in the parking lot of the industrial complex, according to Placentia police.
The people who were detained were not from Orange County, and police say they did not cooperate with the investigation.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police say they are investigating the connection between the party and the dance studio. Anyone with information about the party can call Placentia police at (714) 993-8164.
