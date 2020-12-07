LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia introduced a $5 million fund on Monday to help support some businesses impacted by coronavirus pandemic closures.
The fund would provide assistance to fitness studios, gyms, and personal care providers, such as tattoo parlors, barbershops and nail salons.
All personal care services were forced to close due to the Southern California regional stay-at-home order, which was triggered on Sunday night following the region’s Intensive Care Unit bed capacity dropping below 15%.
City council members have until December 15 to approve the proposal, which would be funded by the next federal stimulus package, Garcia’s office said.
The currently expected $5 million fund may be increased depending on need and available federal stimulus funding.
