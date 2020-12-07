Comments
ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Investigators are working to determine what caused a blaze which tore through a home in Rowland Heights Monday morning.
The blaze was reported at 5:02 a.m. at a two-story home in the 18800 block of Amberly Place. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find the home fully involved in flames.
There were no reported injuries. Firefighters may have found a marijuana grow operation inside the home after extinguishing the blaze, the fire department said.
The cause is under investigation.