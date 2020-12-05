SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Saturday reported 1,966 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.
Hospitalized patients increased from 746 to 842, a new high, and intensive care unit patients dipped from 195 to 193.
The percentage of ICU beds available in Orange County stands at 18%, down from 20% on Friday.
RELATED: Regional Stay-At-Home Order Issued For Southern California
The region’s ICU capacity was 13.1% because of the growing number of coronavirus cases, the California Department of Public Health announced this weekend.
The region will be eligible to exit from the order on December 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%, state officials said.
Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said his department will not be enforcing coronavirus restrictions against businesses and residents.