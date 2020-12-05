LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County officials said Saturday that small restaurants will once again be able to apply for financial relief through the Keep LA County Dining Grant Program on Monday.

A problem with the website caused the original portal to crash this week, prompting a delay in accepting grant applications.

The new portal is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Monday and remain open until Tuesday at 5 p.m. or until 2,500 applications are received. Applications can be accessed at keeplacountydining.lacda.org. User accounts created within the previous system are no longer valid.

Anyone who already submitted an application does not need to re-register. All applicants who registered but were unable to complete the process will be required to re-register through the new portal.

The program is intended for owners of small restaurants, who may be eligible for $30,000 in COVID-19 relief grants.

Eligible restaurants must be located within the county, excluding the cities of Los Angeles and Pasadena, and have fewer than 25 employees and now more than five locations.

Pop-up shops and food trucks are not eligible.

The restaurant owners who apply must show that their business has been impacted by COVID-19 due to closure or reduction in revenue.

