LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Protesters gathered again on Friday outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, marking the 11th consecutive day of demonstrations.
Those gathered want to persuade President-elect Joe Biden not to appoint Garcetti to his administration, despite Garcetti repeatedly saying he has not sought a position with the incoming Biden administration.
Protesters have been critical of Garcetti for his handling of homelessness, public transportation and other concerns.
The theme of the protest was “Four a day, not okay,” which is a reference to what organizers say is the average number of homeless people who die each day in Los Angeles so far this year.
The protest was put on by Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and Ground Game LA has vowed to conduct a demonstration every day until Biden commits to not appointing Garcetti to a White House post.
