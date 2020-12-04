MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — Marv Marinovich, a former University of Southern California football captain and ex-Oakland Raiders player, died on Thursday at 81, the school announced.
The 1962 USC team that he captained went 11-0, including a 42-37 victory over Wisconsin in the 1963 Rose Bowl.
According to a statement from USC, Marinovich died from natural causes in Mission Viejo.
Marinovich’s son Todd was a quarterback at USC and with the Raiders.
Mikhail, his other son, was a defensive end at Syracuse University.
Marinovich opened his own performance, training and research center in Orange County, training a range of professional athletes including Troy Polamalu, Jason Sehorn, Tyson Chandler, Steve Finley and BJ Penn.
Along with his sons, Marinovich is survived by his daughter, Traci Marinovich Grove, his brother, Gary, and several grandchildren.
