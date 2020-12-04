LA Budget Report Recommends Layoffs Of 1,679 LAPD Officers, Civilian Employees The report from City Administrative Officer Richard Llewellyn identified 951 police officer and 728 civilian positions from the Los Angeles Police Department that could be cut – a total of 1,679 positions.

LA County Unveils Pilot Program For COVID-19 Home TestingThe at-home tests will be made available to people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, those who have had contact or suspected contact with someone who tested positive, and to seniors and other high-risk people who believe they may have been exposed but are unable to visit a testing site.