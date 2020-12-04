Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A worker at the Port of Los Angeles is OK after being rescued by firefighters from a crane elevator that became stuck 120 feet above the ground.
The rescue operation in the air happened at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday at 930 W. Harry Bridges Blvd. The Los Angeles Fire Department called in its urban search and rescue team for the operation.
The crane elevator apparently got stuck just short of a staircase nearby. Images and video posted by the LAFD showed firefighters lowering themselves to the elevator from a beam above the elevator, then using a rope system to get the worker out and lowering him to the staircase below.
The worker was not injured.