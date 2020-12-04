LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Friday officially began a COVID-19 at-home testing pilot program aimed at providing easier access to tests for select residents.

The program, which was previewed earlier this week by health officials, will be offered through Jan. 15 in an effort to increase access to testing over the holiday season.

“As the surge in cases and hospitalizations continues, L.A. County is trying innovative ways to meet the testing demand and stem the community spread of the virus,” Dr. Clemens Hong, who oversees COVID-19 testing for the county’s Department of Health Services, said in a statement.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure testing is available to all. This allows us to reach even more people — and they don’t have to risk exposing others by leaving their homes. It’s an important step for combatting the virus in L.A. County.”

The at-home tests will be made available to people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, those who have had contact or suspected contact with someone who tested positive, and to seniors and other high-risk people who believe they may have been exposed but are unable to visit a testing site.

The pilot program will use FDA approved “Picture COVID-19” tests developed by Fulgent Genetics and will be mailed to those who register online.

Results will be sent by email within two days, according to the county.

Residents can see if they are eligible for the program on the county’s COVID testing website.

