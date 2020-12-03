HEMET (CBSLA) – A wildfire which broke out early Thursday morning amid powerful Santa Ana winds has forced evacuations in the Riverside County community of Nuevo.
The Cerritos Fire broke out in the 23900 block of California Avenue in the community of Nuevo at around 2 a.m., according to the CAL Fire Riverside County Fire Department.
The blaze has since grown to 200 acres and was only 10% contained as of 9:30 a.m.
Evacuation orders were issued for all residents on California Avenue north of the Tres Cerritos Avenue in the West Hemet area.
Evacuation warnings were issued for residents along Tres Cerritos Avenue and Los Rancherias Road.
About 180 firefighters are battling the blaze with the help of aircraft. The cause is under investigation. There was no word of any damage to homes.
A red flag warning is in effect through Saturday for most of the Inland Empire due to unpredictable Santa Ana winds which could reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. Coupled with low humidities and high temperatures, conditions are ripe for wildfires.