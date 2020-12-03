CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PASADENA (CBSLA) — A 26-year-old parolee from Pasadena has been arrested in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found in Pasadena’s Hahamongna Watershed Park last month, police said Thursday.

A woman was found dead in a park in Pasadena under suspicious circumstances. Nov. 24, 2020. (CBSLA)

Adrian Robert Casey was taken into custody Nov. 26 in New Mexico on suspicion of stabbing 49-year-old Elena Ledford in the parking lot of a La Canada High School and leaving her body in the park across the street.

According to investigators with the Pasadena Police Department, Casey had a “familiar relationship” with the victim and left California “shortly after the murder.”

Casey is being held in New Mexico on a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole violation hold pending extradition. Details about his criminal record were not immediately released by police.

