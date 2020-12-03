COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — From spools of thread and yards of fabric to the needles and constant sound of stitching, Peggy Engard’s Costa Mesa workshop is almost always aflutter with activity.

But now, since the coronavirus pandemic, Engard’s passion for sewing has taken on a whole new purpose.

“I just think I’m just one of many people that want to give back,” she said.

Back in March, Engard’s routine trip to JOANN Fabrics and Crafts took a turn when she encountered her first mask-making kit. She immediately knew it was her opportunity to put her skills to work and help fight the spread of coronavirus.

“I put a call out to friends that were seamstresses and would like to help me, you know, just make masks for charity,” she said. “And so I got a call back from Cynthia Corley and Kathy Gordon, who are my dream seam team, and we just went to work making masks like crazy.”

Since March, the Dream Seam Team has made more than 7,000 masks. And while some are donated to different groups in need, many are sold for $5 each with profits donated to Feeding America. So far, the group has raised $15,000.

“People can just go online, and they can see the 500 different selections, and there’s a form that they can fill out,” she said. “And they can either say they want it mailed, or they can pick it up at the house.”

And the Costa Mesa seamstress’ efforts have not gone unnoticed. JOANN has donated to the cause with funds and a shopping spree. The company even nominated Engard for their Handmade Heroes program.

But, for Engard, the work is what brings her joy.

“I think that anytime you give to others, it benefits you,” she said. “I mean, you feel the joy, and so I encourage anybody that has a skill can certainly can be used here. I’ve seen a lot of different projects that they’re doing to make a difference in their community, and I think that’s wonderful.

Those interested in purchasing a mask from the Dream Seam Team can do so online.