LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 901 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 86,797 cases and 1,457 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 67,974 had recovered.
There were a reported 649 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 124 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,447 newly confirmed cases and 18 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 99,104 cases and 1,154 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 89,390 had recovered.
There were 883 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 192 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 401 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 21,388 cases and 187 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 17,066 had recovered and 4,135 were under active quarantine.
There were 104 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 31 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 1,144,508 Riverside County residents, 1,151,290 San Bernardino County residents and 279,946 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.