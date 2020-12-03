CORONA (CBSLA) — A brush fire that broke out near the Corona Municipal Airport prompted voluntary evacuations Wednesday.
The Airport Fire has burned 500 acres and was at 10% containment Thursday morning, according to the CAL Fire Riverside County Fire Department. The Airport Fire was reported before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Prado Basin area in the 1900 block of Aviation Drive.
Crews were in the air dropping water on the flames to help keep it under control.
Highway 71 remained closed Thursday in both directions from Highway 91 to Highway 83.
“We don’t know what this 3-day Santa Ana wind event is going to bring,” Corona Fire Department Chief Justin Gough said Wednesday. “We’re always worried about our residents and being good stewards of our city infrastructures.”
So far, no one has been hurt and no damages were reported. No cause has yet been determined.
CAL Fire had issued evacuation warnings for several areas including Big Springs Court, Rock Ridge Court, Cheyenne Road, Homestead Road, Holster Street and Lone Tree Street. Those were all lifted at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.