LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Children’s Bureau is looking for people with a passion for working with children and helping vulnerable communities.
“If you’re looking to have an impact in the community that you live in, this is the place to do it,” said Ani Melkumyan, a spokesperson for the organization.
The Children’s Bureau focuses on changing the lives of at-risk children and their families through programs that reduce child abuse and neglect, increase adoptions, and strengthen foster care.
Currently, there are 20 openings including clinical therapists, clinical supervisors, case managers, and program supervisors.
“Our ideal candidates would be ultimately mission-driven people who want to make a difference in vulnerable communities,” Melkumyan said.
To apply, visit www.all4kids.org.