LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Director Steven Spielberg has been granted a temporary restraining order against a woman who he alleges is threatening to kill him.
The stay-away order, which was granted on Monday, directs 48-year-old Sarah Abrams Char to stay at least 100 yards from the director, his wife, and his daughter.
“Char’s harassing messages and communications, many of them threatening harm, injury or death … have been ongoing and continuous,” the petition states.
Recently, Char was arrested for suspicion of criminal threats, harassment, and stalking, according to the petition.
“While I have not been injured physically, I have suffered substantial emotional distress and am extremely concerned Char will follow through on her violent threats, including death threats,” Spielberg states in the petition.
“She has tried to approach me in the past and law enforcement and my security team believe Char presents a serious threat of violence to me, my family and Amblin Partners and its employees.”
Amblin Partners is Spielberg’s production company. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18 on whether to extend the order.
